Orange United Warriors has emphatically shut down talk of jumping ship to a Group 10 second division.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The prospect of a second tier Group 10 league was raised at the AGM in Bathurst on Sunday, November 12.
It was in response to Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears not participating in the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) due to an inability to field teams in all four grades.
Warriors, Oberon Tigers and CSU Mungoes were clubs mentioned as possibly taking part, something that came as a surprise to Woodbridge Cup as well as new Orange president Dan Lamb.
"We ain't going nowhere," he said.
"A few of the boys messaged me yesterday and said what the hell is going on here and Pully (Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull) did as well. I have no idea where they are getting their info from.
"We are quite happy and more than happy to have the other two clubs (Cowra and Blayney) here and make it a bit more of a competition."
Magpies and Bears are set to become the 13th and 14th clubs of Woodbridge Cup when the AGM is held on November 29.
Lamb said Warriors were already sizing up a local derby with Blayney with the club making some big off-season moves such as the signing of Willie Wright.
"You have CYMS and Hawks here in Group 10 so our local derbies were Cargo and Molong so it just makes it a little more tasty now you have Blayney in there," he said.
"We'll see how it goes.
"We have unfinished business. We want to come away with that premiership."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.