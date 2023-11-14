Central Western Daily
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Breaking

Orange junior James Maloney joins North Queensland Cowboys

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 14 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NRL premiership winner and Orange product James Maloney will begin his post-playing career in the Sunshine State.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.