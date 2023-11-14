Driving around with no headlights on put an unwanted spotlight on a man who was behind the wheel without a licence, a court has heard.
Ronald Charles McKellar, 40, of Fish Parade, Gormans Hill was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 25, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence.
Court documents state police were travelling on Cox Avenue in Orange about 1.30am on October 15, 2023 when they saw a green Holden Commodore with no headlights or taillights on.
Police followed the car - driven by McKellar - onto Moad street, where it parked.
During conversation with police, McKellar admitted to not having a licence.
Police checks then showed his 'Learner' permit had been suspended.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan spoke on behalf of McKellar, who did not appear from prison where he remains for unrelated matters.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted McKellar of the charge, and disqualified him from driving for three months.
