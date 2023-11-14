Police were led on an early morning pursuit following after a shop in the Orange CBD was broken int.
As about 3.15am on Tuesday, November 13, police were called to a convenience store on Summer Street following reports of a break and enter.
Police were told three males were disturbed by the shop owner, before they fled in a waiting Mazda ute, which had been reported stolen earlier from Orange.
Officers from Central West Police District attended and located the stolen vehicle nearby.
Police then signalled for the vehicle to pull over; however, when it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued throughout Orange for 20 minutes, before being terminated "due to safety concerns".
A number of items have been seized which police said would be forensically examined.
Anyone with information which might assist police is asked to call Orange Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
