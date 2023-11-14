The victim of an alleged attempted car theft was punched twice in the face when he refused to give up his vehicle.
At about 4am on Tuesday, November 14, a 58-year-old man went to a service station on Bathurst Road to fill his car with petrol.
A 31-year-old man demanded the older man give him his car; when his demand was refused, he allegedly punched the victim twice in the face. The injured man then contacted police.
Officers from Central West Police District attended and commenced an investigation.
"A short time later, officers located a 31-year-old walking along Bathurst Road," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"After resisting police, the man was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he charged with assault, affray and hinder or resist police."
Bail was refused and he was due to appear at Orange Local Court on Tuesday.
