Glorious gardens and spacious home

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday November 17: 7 Bilton Place, Orange:
A quarter of a century's worth of glorious established trees is just one of the many features of 7 Bilton Place.
Tucked away in a North Orange cul-de-sac, listing agent Land Snowden said that the recently renovated home is perfect for families.
"Gardens on this scale and stocked with glorious established trees are almost unheard of on the Orange real estate market," he said. "Coupled with a spacious and recently renovated house on one of the city's most prized streets, 7 Bilton Place has everything your family needs and wants."
At almost 4,200 square metres, the massive block has multiple entertaining spaces hidden away within its superb gardens, hedges and lawns, all secured by solid timber fencing and with side access.
The house has been given a host of recent renovations including modernising of the kitchen and its two bathrooms, both of which enjoy underfloor heating.
The updated kitchen provides a range of modern appliances, plenty of storage, and a useful island benchtop, while the formal dining room offers gorgeous garden views
There are five huge bedrooms, four with built-in robes, while the main bedroom which boasts a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The home also offers a main living room, sitting room, and separate kids rumpus room, ensuring all members of the family can have some privacy and peace to relax.
The stunning family home feature polished timber floorboards and has a gas fireplace and gas heating to keep you warm throughout the winter, along with air-conditioning to keep you cool during the warmer months.
Lan said it was a unique opportunity for those looking for the perfect life balance. "Located close to shops and parks, this property's size both in terms of the house's dimensions and the superbly green block, make it a genuine alternative for those who consider expensive rural acreage their only hope of privacy and space."
Situated in one of Orange's most tightly held and sought-after streets, when it comes to viewing 7 Bilton Place, both the inside and the outside of the home demand your attention. There are multiple outdoor entertaining decks and areas where you can enjoy the beautiful gardens, along with a kids playground equipment for the family to play.
