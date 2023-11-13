A brother and sister have united to carry on the legacy of their grandmother's beloved recipes at a new bakery in Orange, Hansel & Gretel Bakery Co.
Corrine Hort is running the business with her brother Jason Ash who has been working in Orange as a baker on and off for about 15 years.
"We opened this together because it's based on our grandparent's cooking," Ms Hort said.
"Our grandmother Pat [Patricia Green] is a home baker from Parkes and we grew up on her farm in school holidays in the kitchen watching her pull out so much food out of the ovens to feed farmers and farm hands.
"That's the tradition that we wanted to bring back the old school baked goods."
She said among those goods were pink mushrooms.
"They're our Nan's recipe, they're called Mushroom Tarts, they are a mock cream and a jam.
"That's something she's pretty well known for back home and she makes them for lots of community events and things like that.
"That's something we wanted to bring to Orange, something a bit different."
Ms Hort said her grandmother has just left the farm but she still cooks, just not for so many people.
"We would have eight to 10 farmers at this little house at Parkes out far west," Ms Hort said.
"Jase and I would sit on the ground and just watch her pull cakes, sponges and baked dinners out of the oven and just hand them out.
"She was just a one lady show and she was magnificent so she was our role model for the food.
"Between Nan and Mum they both taught us how to cook and Jason's been a baker here locally in Orange on and off for about 15 years, so he's pretty well known for his bakery."
The old-school cream pies, custard slice, sponge cakes and breads, as well as pies and sausage rolls are made in house.
She said the feedback so far has been positive and when they opened on Saturday November 11, there were people lined up outside.
"It was really beautiful for our community to show so much passion and excitement for what we want to bring to Orange," she said.
"We're thrilled people love food we're so used to making."
The bakery is located in Summer Street next to Birdie Noshery and Drinking Establishment.
Lords Place Thai Restaurant has reopened with a new family in charge and a new look.
Wilaiwan Waweewittayakul goes by the name Nui and reopened the restaurant on Thursday, November 9.
Ms Waweewittayakul reopened the restaurant as part of a family-owned venture along with her sister and brother-in-law.
"We saw the advertising that they were selling," she said.
"After we saw the ad we came to have a look."
It was her first time visiting Orange and she said it was a nice sunny day and she was impressed with the town and decided to buy the restaurant.
Nuannoy Klandee owned the Thai restaurant for more than 20 years before deciding to sell this year.
It then took two months before it reopened including a brief period between the two owners and an internal refurbishment and fitout.
Ms Waweewittayakul also has a Thai restaurant in Blackhealth in the Blue Mountains that she's had for 10 years and will continue to run.
She said she moved to Australia about 17 years ago and started her career in hospitality washing dishes as a kitchen hand and worked her way up.
However, initially she will be spending more time at the Orange restaurant while they get it set up.
She said the new menu at Lords Place Thai Restaurant will have variety rarely found in regional areas and will use more traditional authentic ingredients while also continuing to cater to western tastes.
"The further from Sydney the food is more western," she said.
"We want to do more traditional but with some western."
The old favourites aren't going anywhere and Ms Waweewittayakul said the crispy pork belly is popular and new choices will include soft-shell crab stir fried with yellow curry powder.
Gluten free and vegan options can also be supplied on demand.
The restaurant is open seven days for lunch and dinner, dine in and takeaway and plans are in place to include delivery and a listing with Menulog.
Golden Sun Asian Food Gourmet at Glenroi Avenue has a new owner.
Angela Peng has kept the name but given the restaurant a bright new look.
Ms Peng has also created a new menu while keeping the most popular dishes including honey chicken, sweet and sour pork, Mongolian beef and Mongolian chicken.
She said she and her husband had a restaurant in Sydney but wanted to move to the country so they sold their restaurant and jumped at the chance to move to Orange when they saw an ad in a Sydney-based Chinese newspaper.
Before then she said she'd never been to Orange but she's glad she made the move and business is already increasing through word of mouth and once customers come in once they come in again and again.
Ms Peng said the previous owner also put in a phone order one day but she didn't take the call so didn't realise he'd been in until he sent her a message praising the food and new interior.
The restaurant is open Wednesday to Monday for lunch and dinner and is closed on Tuesdays but will sometimes be open on Tuesday nights.
More information about the restaurant and its menu can be found at the Golden Sun Asian Food Gourmet Facebook page.
