Urgent repairs in Molong's business district will render three streets without water on Tuesday and potentially cut off water supply to the main aged care facility and service station.
A water interruption will take place on November 14 between 6am and 7am while council crews isolate systems for one hour to undertake pressing water issues in Bank Street.
Cabonne Council announced on November 13 these works will affect addresses from: 2 to 24 Gidley Street, 82 to 102 Bank Street and 20 to 36 Hill Street.
Disruptions may also impact the Pearl Energy fuel station and Molong Lodge - the United Protestant Association (UPA) aged care service.
Over in Canowindra, council's Water and Sewer crew will conduct smoke testing of the sewer system on Tuesday, November 21.
These works will be conducted at 24 to 40 Waddell Street and 53 to 74 Tilga Street between 9am and 3pm.
The process involves sewer mains being pumped with a non-toxic smoke, locating defects and storm water connections in the sewer system.
While the smoke used has a distinctive odour, council reassures residents it is not an unpleasant one.
Manufactured for this reason, the smoke is said to have no negative impact on plant or animal life, and leaves no residuals or stains in the testing areas.
Council asks residents to ensure all floor drains, sinks and gullies are filled with water prior to the works starting.
Should smoke enter a person's home, council suggests contact be made with a member of the testing team to identify the source, enabling any defects - such as improperly installed basins, plugs or tubs - to be addressed.
If any storm water pipes are identified as being connected to the sewer, council will advise any owners of the property to rectify the issue.
