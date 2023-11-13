The leader of the NSW National Party has called for money earmarked to Central West flood victims be used on rebuilding communities "straight away".
Speaking at Orange's Robertson Park on November 13, a day before the one year anniversary of the devastating floods which destroyed towns such as Eugowra, Molong and Cudal, Dugald Saunders referred to the combined $100 million promised by the NSW and Federal governments as merely "a down payment".
"It needs to be far more than that and I think that will become evident as people come forward and that work begins," he said.
Mr Saunders said he and other prominent members of the National Party had been in discussions with Cabonne Council and the flood committee set up in light of the funding announcement.
He indicated more clarity regarding what the $100 million would be spent on was desired.
"People have already taken it upon themselves to do their own repair work but they're now not sure if that repair work will be recognised and they'll be able to claim it back," he said.
"There's angst amongst the community."
When the NSW Government announced its $50 million in funding, a statement said households would be able to use the money for house raising and retrofits, allowing the incorporation of designs and materials that can withstand future flooding events.
Independent Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, previously indicated that $40 million would be for homes, $32 million for transport and infrastructure and more than $20 million for community assets.
Mr Saunders said the money should "very quickly" go towards that rebuilding phase and that stress levels "are rising".
"We don't need to much around now for several more months and wait until February next year," he added.
"People want some certainly heading into Christmas. People's lives have literally been turned upside down and now a year on, we're no closer to getting that certainty.
"The call from us is, let's get moving right now and actually provide that certainty around Eugowra and the rest of the Central West."
