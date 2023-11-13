Central Western Daily
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Court

Kylie So found not guilty for murder of Robert Dickie

AH
By Allison Hore
November 13 2023 - 8:00pm
A woman accused of murdering an Elong Elong man and feeding his body to pigs has been found not guilty.

