A woman who was caught stealing more than $100 worth of alcohol from a bottle shop has been ordered to repay the money.
Andrea Babette Knight, of north-east Orange pleaded guilty to a single shoplifting charge and was present in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Wednesday, November 8.
According to documents submitted to the court, 45-year-old Knight stole $119.95 worth of alcohol from a supermarket in Blayney on April 27, 2023.
Knight entered the store about 7.25pm with some empty black fabric shopping bags in her possession.
However, she placed the stolen drinks into the empty bags and left without paying.
Staff saw her leaving the store and attempted to stop her but Knight exited the supermarket before staff could reach her.
However, her actions were captured on CCTV.
The stolen alcohol included a one litre bottle of Bundaberg Rum $68.99, Woodstock and cola worth $19.98, a Woodstock and cola bottle worth $13.99 and Jimberoo 4.5L wine cask valued at $16.99.
Knight was on an Intensive Corrections Order with bail conditions at the time of the theft.
About midday on April 29, 2023, Knight entered Orange Police Station to report as part of those bail conditions and she was arrested for the theft and breaching her bail by committing the offence.
Magistrate David Day said he wouldn't send Knight to jail on this occasion however he said such thefts erode business's bottom line and those loses were passed on to other customers through increased prices.
"It's preying on a retail premises, she lives in Orange and goes down to Blayney at Bernardi's," Mr Day said.
"She's gone out of her way to steal from the liquor department, I know the store quite well.
"It's not as if it's just spur of the moment.
"We are all paying more because people like you steal from shops."
Knight's solicitor said at the time Knight was in a relationship with a person who lived at Blayney.
They said there was a five year period from November 2012 to January 2019 in which Knight remained offence free and she's also been able to abstain from alcohol.
However, they said Knight has also had issues with alcohol since she was a teenager and they became worse when she was a victim of domestic violence.
Her solicitor indicated this was one of those occasions.
"The motivation seems to be to drown her sorrows in a big way because she stole a bottle of rum and some cask wine," Mr Day said after hearing the solicitor's submissions.
Mr Day convicted Knight and placed her on a 12-month supervised community correction order 12 months that requires rehabilitation and treatment.
He also fined her $220 and ordered her to pay $119.95 compensation to Bernardi's IGA Blayney.
"You are someone, Ms Knight, who has a problem with alcohol," Mr Day said after handing down the sentence.
"A lot of people drink, I'm not a wowser," he added but continued saying she was someone who drinks too much and "drowns your sorrows and steal from shops".
