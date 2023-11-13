Around this time every season, the future of the Group 10 v Group 11 fixtures is brought up.
And, once again, it was a big talking point at the Group 11 annual general meeting (AGM) on November 12.
The fixture has become less and less appealing to the top players in the region over the past few seasons but in 2024, the cream of the crop will have to make themselves available for the match if they wish to play Western Rams.
For years, players have rejected offers to feature in the match which has been held just weeks into their club season.
But now, Group 11 president Bob Walsh said they are trying to raise the standard of the match once again.
"We've brought that game forward to make it a true trial for Western Rams," he said.
"We want it to be a bit more serious than it has been, we are going forward."
Any player who is selected but pulls out of the match will receive a two-match suspension unless they qualify to be exempt.
Long-serving players who have made themselves available for Group and Rams fixtures can apply for exemptions but it will be determined based on the individual.
Doctor's certificates and pre-booked family holidays/events are the other reasons unavailable players may not be suspended.
Walsh also confirmed Nyngan's Larkin Oval would host the match on February 17/18.
Unavailable grounds in Dubbo ruled the city out of contention to host while Parkes did so back in 2022 before Blayney held this year's match.
During the AGM, Group 11 secretary Paul Loxley said the reasoning behind the match going to Nyngan was to reward them for their work since the Peter McDonald Premiership's inception.
There is no word on who will coach Group 11's side yet, with selectors not yet allocated for any of the three teams.
The match will be held just weeks before Western's opening match of the NSW Country Championships against Greater Northern Tigers.
Mudgee and Narromine are the front-runners to host the Rams match.
