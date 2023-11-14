Extreme heat and heavy rainfall are eating away at regional roads quicker than ever before, but an economic analysis says the real "dangerous disgrace" is a decade-long erosion of government funding.
Cargo General Store owner, Cathy Brand is well-versed when it comes to driving in corroded conditions with her business operating along the infamously pothole-laden stretch of Cargo Road.
Titled Potholes and pitfalls: how to fix local roads, research in the Grattan Institute report says local councils need more support and holds the lack of federal government funding responsible - especially for roads woven throughout the bush.
"Some areas on the road are breaking up again and repairs have only been done in the last six months," Ms Brand said.
"It's much better to drive on now, because you're not feeling like you're going down a landmine while potholes physically shake the whole car, but there are still lots of other band-aid jobs that need fixing properly and no one knows how long these fixes will actually last.
"Driving from Cudal to Cargo on Friday night, the condition of that road shocked me. So, there are still major potholes around our region and you're constantly driving worried, feeling tense and unsafe."
Released on Monday, the analysis says many councils have no realistic way of raising enough money needed to keep roads in good condition, especially rural and remote councils.
It says the gradual 10-year funding decline has left local road networks in "terrible" conditions.
Thus the recommendation is for the federal government to inject $1 billion into helping councils make the desperately required and widespread repairs.
A financial boost would give councils an extra 25 per cent on top of what they're currently spending on road maintenance; and a billion dollars is roughly 10 per cent of what the federal government spent on roads last year.
"What's needed to put the road network on a better path is more funding, better targeted at where it is needed most, and reforms to ensure that councils have the tools and time to fix the potholes and give their communities the roads they need," report lead author and Grattan Institute transport and cities program director, Marion Terrill said.
"Taxpayers would get better bang for their buck if the federal government spent an extra $1 billion on improving our local roads rather than on building new 'mega projects' in the major cities."
The reported outlines how densely-populated states are favoured by federal government spending arrangements.
With major city councils already self-sufficient, it suggests to cut back the share of the funding pool that goes to these bigger councils.
Federal and state governments should also help under-resourced councils manage their road networks, according to the research.
It's understandable that road users are upset, because the burden felt by the community from poor road maintenance is large," it reads.
"Roughness and defects on the road surface increase the risk of crashes, particularly in wet conditions, [and] it's no secret that our roads are in a state of disrepair
"People are fed up."
Included studies from the National Transport Commission says heavy vehicles account for 94 per cent of deep road wear.
With the Central West a thoroughfare for trucks given the key route between states, more investment could significantly increase freight productivity.
"Because much of Australia's primary inputs begin in regional areas, and must travel on regional roads that were not built to carry heavy trucks, this problem is set to worsen," the report continued.
"Increasing trucks' ability to access local roads will, however, only worsen the funding gap for councils [and] local government should not have to foot the bill for the extra damage to their roads.
"If councils agree to open access to these roads, the federal government should fund engineering assessments of road and bridge capacity, and, in many cases, upgrades."
Ms Brand says trucks frequent Cargo Road given the connection to other areas and local businesses, such as wineries, drawing both freight and regular visitors via general traffic to Orange and surrounds.
"We're a lot safer than we were, the roads are 100 per cent better in some parts, but we're also getting a short-term solution to a problem we know will only return again and again," she said.
"We only have narrow roads out here as well and they're usually set to 100-kilometres per hour, so if you don't know these roads, speed above the limit or tow a caravan with so many potholes around, it's a really frightening drive."
