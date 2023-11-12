CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy on Sunday, snapping away across the city.
Carla was at Nashdale Lane Wines for A Slice of Spring. She also went out to Lake Canobolas to snap people making the most of the beautiful weather.
Carla also went to The Oriana for The Summer Kitchen and Pool Club.
