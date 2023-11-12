NSW Police on the hunt for alleged thieves who stole a raft of crucial tools vital for the Rural Fire Service to do their job.
RFS volunteers were alerted to a break-in at Lewis Ponds on Friday.
The Ponds brigade's shed, which houses the team's Cat 9 truck, was allegedly broken into.
A Cat 9 vehicle is one of the service's most crucial, particularly in an area like Lewis Ponds. It allows firefighting crews to get into remote areas of bushland that larger trucks can't access, bringing crews right to the frontline.
On Friday, The Ponds brigade notified the Canobolas Zone district manager Brett Bowden of the alleged crime.
Items missing include the AED (Automated External Defibrillator), first aid kit, a GPS system, fuel card and vehicle keys.
A post on the Canobolas Zone Facebook page said those were the known missing items "that we know of at this time".
The zone has notified police of the alleged thefts.
"Should you know anything or have been offered items to purchase please do the right thing and contact Orange Police," the Canobolas Zone post said.
On Saturday, the CWD confirmed with NSW Police that a report had been lodged and Central West Police District officers are investigating the alleged thefts.
It comes less than a week after zone officials were made aware of an unknown individual telling owners of a Mullion Creek property he was an RFS Group Captain conducting a bushfire inspection, despite wearing civilian clothes and driving an unmarked car.
