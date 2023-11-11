Anyone who knows a thing or two about greyhound racing knows you're never really home until you're over the line.
And it would appear Orange, despite the events of the last seven days, isn't quite over the line yet ...
We reported on Tuesday night the sale of the now-abandoned Highlands Paceway off Bathurst Road to NSW Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association had been completed.
That's a big tick in this whole process. The most decisive one yet, really.
"It's very exciting, particularly for the participants in the Central West who haven't had a track there for nearly a year," GBOTA CEO Daniel Weisman told the Central Western Daily.
GBOTA has done all of the lobbying for Greyhound Racing NSW since it came to light neither was prepared to return to the old Kennerson Park site, which was wiped out in last November's floods.
GBOTA has met with both Orange council and Bathurst council, but is clearly much, much further advanced with its discussions with the former having now put pen to paper.
So it was curious to see Mr Weisman alongside Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Rob Macaulay touring a site on the foot of Mount Panorama with Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, just hours before the deal was done with Orange council.
Bathurst councillors have since come out and said (deputy mayor Ben Fry even used an odd AI generated image of a greyhound/go-kart) they believe they're still in the running for a centre of excellence and a new track in the city.
"If anything, I think Orange has probably scored itself a greyhound track, but that's not a Centre of Excellence," Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings was quoted this week.
What do they know that others don't?
Perhaps Bathurst's hopes stem from the 11th hour arrival of Mr Macaulay in this whole ordeal.
Mr Macaulay has strong ties to the National party and has been there side-by-side with Paul Toole as the Bathurst MP pitches his case to retain a track in his electorate.
Does that matter know Orange has agreed in principal to sell the paceway and get cracking with construction on the facility?
What we do know is Orange has jumped from the one box in this race to land a $15 million facility. And it has done a tremendous job to maintain the lead throughout this marathon run.
Whether or not that's good enough to hold on to the lead and hit that line in front is anyone's guess, still.
The sooner shovels are in the ground at the paceway, the better.
Nick McGrath, Editor
