Four long years Connor Campbell has grown his hair out to emulate his rock 'n' roll heroes.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
He's been teased on the footy field and mistaken for a girl multiple times while in the men's bathroom, all because of his long locks.
But that never deterred the eight-year-old who showed resilience beyond his years.
So when he approached his mum, Bec Campbell, about shaving it off she was stunned.
"It didn't matter how many times people asked him to cut his hair, he's refused," she said.
But his reasons for getting it all chopped off will bring a smile to your face.
One day after school, the Calare Public student asked his mum about cancer and if there was any way "to fix it".
A week later and one of Mrs Campbell's work colleagues was diagnosed with the disease.
She explained to her son how her friend would soon lose all her hair as a result of the treatment.
Connor then asked if he would be able to donate his hair for charity.
"It's a bit emotional actually," Mrs Campbell said.
"I was thinking about this the other day and I feel like I'm probably going to cry when he does it."
Connor's dad, Scott Campbell, was equally as proud.
"I'm absolutely chuffed," he added.
"In this day and age, for somebody to be selfless is a really good thing, especially someone so young."
Connor will have his head shaved on Saturday, November 11 at Ace of Blades with his donation page still open.
He has already raised more than $5000 as part of the World's Greatest Shave.
"I've got no clue what he's going to look like or feel like afterwards," Mrs Campbell said.
"It's more emotional because I know how much his hair means to him. This isn't just a haircut."
But it's not just Mrs Campbell who will be in for a shock following the trim.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he gets a bit emotional afterwards because he does love his hair," she added.
"It amazes me how someone so young can be so selfless and care for someone he doesn't even know."
To help the youngster in his fundraising efforts, click 'donate' on the World's Greatest Shave website and then search 'Connor Campbell'.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.