STARVING is the excuse a woman has used for why she stole over a thousand dollars worth of items from a supermarket, a court has heard.
Karen Louise Sansom, 45, of Upfold Street, Gormans Hill was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 18, 2023 after she previously pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting.
According to court documents, Sansom went to Aldi Supermarket in Bathurst around 6pm on June 21, 2023.
Sansom put 152 items in a shopping trolley before she left the store through an unmanned checkout.
Court papers state the total value of the items stolen was $736.76.
Then on July 4 about 5pm, Sansom went back to the Aldi and put another 64 items into a trolley as she made her way around the store.
She was asked on her way out by staff if she had paid for the items, before a friend distracted the person.
Then, Sansom left without paying for the items, which were worth $493.86.
Police went to Sansom's home on August 15, where she was asked about the incident and shown photos from CCTV footage of both occasions.
"I can't see them clear enough to say that's me," she said.
"How come everyone else gets away with shoplifting and I'm getting charged?"
Sansom yelled "you're a (expletive) (expletive)" to police as she was told she was banned from the store and would receive court papers in the mail.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client - who was on a community correction order at the time - was desperate for food when she decided to steal.
"She knows she shouldn't have done it," Ms Thackray said.
"Ms Sansom understands this kind of behaviour can't continue."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis placed Sansom on an 18-month community correction order, and said she must pay back the total amount she stole ($1230.62).
