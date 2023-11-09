Ross Hill Wines officially has the best cellar door in Orange.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The honour has been presented annually by Orange360 since 2017 and on this occasion, there was no beating the team at Ross Hill.
Cellar doors are assessed by mystery shoppers on criteria including customer service, sales, presentation of grounds and facilities, regional knowledge and communication, and digital and social media presence.
The eventual winner received a perfect 100 out of 100 score.
This delighted the winery's Michelle Young.
"We ticked all the boxes and there were a lot of boxes to tick," she said.
"Our team really focuses on not just the wine, but engaging with each visitor that comes in. Half the chat will be about the wine but half will be about lots of other things like where to eat and other wineries to visit.
"If we're nailing it, we just keep doing what we're doing."
So what made Ross Hill stand out from the pack?
According to Orange 360, apart from their dedication to providing a "remarkable" visitor experience, it's also their commitment to sustainability.
"As Australia's first Climate Active Carbon Neutral certified winery, Ross Hill Wines has demonstrated a profound dedication to environmental responsibility," a statement said.
"Cutting-edge eco-friendly practices, including solar energy systems and lighter weight bottles, Ross Hill Wines has set a new standard for environmentally conscious winemaking. Their leadership in this arena aligns seamlessly with the broader wine industry's growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness."
Co-owner, James Robson, expressed his joy at receiving the 2023 award.
"We are immensely proud of this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," he said.
"At Ross Hill Wines, we have always aimed to create an exceptional experience for our guests from the moment they arrive until they leave with a bottle of our fine wine."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.