Hundreds of homes in and around Orange have been left without power Thursday afternoon after a storm hit the city.
North Orange was the first area to lose power at around midday on November 9.
As of 2pm, 401 Essential Energy customers were without power in the area, including the North Orange McDonalds and North Orange Shopping Centre.
Thirty minutes later, nearly 200 customers around the Clifton Grove area were hit.
Finally, just after 1pm, 276 customers were impacted by the power outage around Mullion Creek.
A statement from Essential Energy said crews had responded to several unplanned power outages in the Orange area, affecting around 780 homes and businesses.
"Our crews are currently investigating, following several reports of fallen powerlines during storms this afternoon," it read.
"There is no estimated time for restoration available at present.
"We remind customers to always stay at least 8 metres away from fallen powerlines and anything in contact with them, and to report them immediately by calling Essential Energy on 13 20 80."
At 1.30pm, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones for the areas of Dubbo, Wellington and Mudgee.
While Orange was not included, rain was expected to continue throughout Thursday afternoon and into the night.
