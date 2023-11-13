Central Western Daily
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Kimberley Murray in Orange Local Court for assaulting two women with metal pole

By Staff Reporters
November 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mother who bashed one woman in the head and another in the leg with a metal pole said she was acting in retaliation after her child was allegedly assaulted with hot gravy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help