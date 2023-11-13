A mother who bashed one woman in the head and another in the leg with a metal pole said she was acting in retaliation after her child was allegedly assaulted with hot gravy.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Kimberley Jean Murray of Jindalee Avenue had no criminal record before she appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, November 8 but had a custodial sentence when she left.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm as well as using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said hot gravy had been poured on Murray's daughter before the assault.
"She took it into her own hands," he said.
According to documents submitted to the court, a feud had recently started between Murray's family and the victims.
It culminated on February 10, 2023 when the two female victims walked along Calang Street in Orange and were approached by Murray and a co-accused.
Murray then picked up a metal pole that was in a curb-side rubbish collection and began to verbally abuse the victim's saying "I got you now, sl-t" and struck one of the women in the back of the head with the pole.
The victim's head began to bleed due to a laceration caused by the pole.
A fight continued between the two groups and Murray struck the second victim in the right leg with the same metal pole, causing two large bruises.
Several witnesses from neighbouring houses came out to help the victims and separated the two groups.
Murray and her co-accused left the location and one of the victim's called triple zero and asked for police and ambulance.
Both women were taken to Orange Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Police seized the metal pole used in the incident.
Police spoke to Murray at her home the following day and she admitted to assaulting the two women with the pole.
Magistrate David Day said the "get square" offence was serious.
"Ms Murray inflicted some punishment on some people she perceived harmed her daughter," he said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said the custodial threshold was crossed.
The offending is serious, particularly because of the injuries sustained to the back of the woman's head.- Magistrate David Day
"There appears to be no immediate lead up beyond something that happened some time before," Sergeant Brien said.
Mr Day said police are involved with the alleged hot-gravy assault but he couldn't recall if it has come before the court.
Mr Pahalawela raised underlying needs Murray has for mental health treatment and added there were no prior issues with drugs or alcohol.
"I note that [the custodial threshold] is crossed by the serious nature of the injuries," Mr Pahalawela said.
Mr Day noted that Murray had "absolutely no criminal record" and took into account her need for mental health treatment.
However, he agreed with the other assessments about her crossing the custodial threshold.
"The offending is serious, particularly because of the injuries sustained to the back of the woman's head," Mr Day said.
"Ms Murray has no contact with the criminal justice system, none at all.
"If she was a violent person I would expect to see matters when she was 16 or 17 years old in there or one or two more matters."
He said Murray's mental health would not be addressed if she went into full-time jail and community safety would be better served by her receiving treatment.
He convicted her on each matter and gave her a nine-month community-based jail sentence by way of an intensive correction order requiring rehabilitation and treatment.
"You are to engage with mental health services as part of that order," Mr Day said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.