The Macquarie-Castlereagh Regional Water Strategy was released on Monday, October 30.
It is an ambitious document, claiming to provide a blueprint for the management of the Macquarie River to meet the needs of the numerous towns and villages in its catchment, to support industry and economic progress and to simultaneously provide water for the continuing health of the river system.
This Strategy has much to recommend it, but needs to be approached with caution, as it appears to attempt to be all things to all men, which in the case of water sharing is rarely possible.
The strategy is based on the implementation of actions supporting four priorities.
The priorities involve securing water supplies for growing regional cities and towns, reducing water security risks in the west, supporting climate and industry and the best use of water for the environment.
Unfortunately, it will be difficult to meet these priorities as some of them conflict.
A case in point is the recommended action for Priority One, "To secure water supplies for growing regional cities and towns."
One recommended action to achieve this is to "Increase the volume of water Orange can access each year from the Macquarie River."
Orange currently has a licence to extract water from the Macquarie River via the Macquarie River pipeline, the environmental impact of which continues to be questioned.
Further extraction from it's catchment is proposed by Orange City Council in the form of the Blackman's Swamp Stormwater Harvesting extension, which will further reduce flow from the Macquarie catchment.
Here we have a direct case of conflict, where recommendations for town water security include extraction from a system which is already in environmental crisis, especially when facing a future of longer periods of drought and increased temperatures due to climate change.
The Macquarie River is already stressed and overallocated.
Orange's needs should not be an addition to its woes.
We have much to do in our own backyard when it comes to providing our own water security without compromising the environmental needs of the Macquarie.
This includes the use of recycled water, installation of rainwater tanks and the adoption of water sensitive design for our new subdivisions.
The elephant in the room continues to be the allocation of a large proportion of Orange's wastewater to Cadia Mine. Our water strategy should include the return of this water to be used by our city.
