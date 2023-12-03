Bizarre link between Orange cricketer and controversial World Cup dismissal

Orange's most famous cricketer has entered the history books following a controversial dismissal during the recent 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India.
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews caused headlines when he became the first player in international cricket to be given out by the method of 'timed out', also known as a diamond duck, during the group stage match against Bangladesh in November.
The 36-year old reportedly had an issue with his helmet and took more than three minutes to head out to the crease when Bangladesh appealed to the umpires.
This was in breach of MCC Rule 40.1.1 which states: "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement.
"If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."
He was subsequently given his marching orders without facing a ball, causing equal parts outrage and fascination amongst fans.
The bizarre incident completed the full card for dismissals in international cricket.
There are 11 ways in which a batter can be given out, most of which were first recorded in 1877 during the first test match between Australia and England.
Orange's first sports superstar George Bonnor is also part of this piece of history, being the first player to hit his own wicket in international cricket.
It took place against England in 1884, during Australia's Ashes tour to the old country. Bonnor was batting at number six in the first test at Manchester and was on six when he hit his own wicket while facing England bowler Ted Peate.
Bonnor is famed for his big hitting exploits, including hitting a six at Wade park so far in landed on a passing train and ended up in Bourke.
His legacy lives on in the form of the Bathurst-Orange Bonnor Cup T20 competition.
The full list is as follows:
