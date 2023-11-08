What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
I loved growing up in Orange, and I think most people who then left the Central West to move to capital cities for university see a clear distinction between city and country kids. It was a privilege to live on a property, to be part of our small community and to have had the exceptional teachers, mentors and friends that I did.
What was your inspiration for starting Cheek Media Co?
During the pandemic, myself and my co-founders were tired of seeing youth media make a mockery of our views and experiences. Additionally, the Murdoch media's influence troubled me and I wanted to create a platform I needed as a younger person. Cheek was founded on the belief that we needed to re-balance the scales and provide a more left-leaning perspective to counteract the harm of the mainstream. In the lead-up to the federal election last year, Cheek's consistent commentary meant we gained something like 30,000 followers in a couple of months - it just didn't stop. I was working full-time in the legal profession and running Cheek just as a hobby, and it just exploded.
What was your inspiration for writing Bite Back?
Bite Back is really a longer-form exploration of what I'm already doing with Cheek Media. The chapter structure is reflective of the central pillars of my commentary but with a particular interest in bringing men into the feminist conversations and examining our cultural approach to sex and relationships. I love talking about things that make most people cringe or want to run for the hills, that's really what Bite Back asks of people: to engage with the topics that would generally be blacklisted at dinner parties. My inspiration: how can I change the world? One hard conversation at a time.
What's your secret to being a successful business owner and media commentator?
Backing yourself, knowing which feedback to value and which to discard and being willing to take a risk.
What's one thing you're working on?
My relationship with myself, I think you can have all of the success in the world on paper, but that doesn't necessarily make you happy. If I'm going to grow my business and my public platform, I need to constantly work to improve my mental health and ensure that I'm not running myself into the ground. Cheek's growth has been phenomenal, but there does come a high level of responsibility and anxiety with having a large public following and it's vital that I keep myself in check and take time away from devices. If I'm aiming to be the Prime Minister, it's no use if I'm completely burnt out before 30.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
I hosted an event recently for another author, Chanel Contos, and this quote at the opening of her book by Michael Brooks really struck me and the way I want to approach my work: "Be ruthless with systems, be kind with people."
