My relationship with myself, I think you can have all of the success in the world on paper, but that doesn't necessarily make you happy. If I'm going to grow my business and my public platform, I need to constantly work to improve my mental health and ensure that I'm not running myself into the ground. Cheek's growth has been phenomenal, but there does come a high level of responsibility and anxiety with having a large public following and it's vital that I keep myself in check and take time away from devices. If I'm aiming to be the Prime Minister, it's no use if I'm completely burnt out before 30.