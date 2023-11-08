A male nomad in the Central West has been reported missing after a friend alerted police with concerns surrounding the traveller's whereabouts.
Known to live a transient lifestyle, Kent Nilsson was last seen collecting mail from a friend's postal address in Alectown - a suburb between Parkes and Peak Hill.
Though the 76-year-old is believed to regularly travel throughout New South Wales, police say the nomad's friend had "not seen or heard from" the man for roughly 12 months.
Police are now appealing to the public for information to locate Mr Nilsson following the missing person's report, which was lodged on Thursday, October 26.
The nomad is described as being of Caucasian appearance and Swedish descent, with white-receding hair and a white beard.
Having lived in Australia for some 40 years, Mr Nilsson has no known relatives in the country.
Police say he was last known to be driving a gold Mazda 323 sedan, number plate CY-96-WV, with cancelled registration.
Mr Nilsson is known to frequent the Alectown, Dubbo, Forbes, Orange, Parkes, Peak Hill and Tomingley areas.
Police are urging anyone with information about the man's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
