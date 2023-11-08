Central Western Daily
Police look for Swedish nomad Kent Nilsson somewhere in Central West

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated November 8 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 6:49pm
A male nomad in the Central West has been reported missing after a friend alerted police with concerns surrounding the traveller's whereabouts.

