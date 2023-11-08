Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Sonia Scott jailed in Court for driving disqualified

By Court Reporter
November 8 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAGISTRATE has deemed jail to be the only option for a woman with a habit of breaking the law.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.