A father and son who put another man in hospital in an act of excessive self defence have been slammed for vigilantism in Orange Local Court.
Bradley Sean Blair from Margaret Street and Joshua Sean Blair of west Orange were both charged with affray and appeared in court together on Wednesday, November 8.
They were charged after escalating a verbal conflict between an intoxicated man and Bradley's partner and Joshua's mother.
Police Prosecutor Chris Brien reviewed the information before the court and said the custodial threshold was not crossed.
"It appears these two gentlemen have gone out to a situation in an attempt to deescalate, however, there's been a significant overreaction," Mr Brien said.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said the victim was the first to arm himself and the 51-year-old father and 25-year-old son reacted with their own violence.
Mr Manwaring said the victim was not charged.
"The fact is that Bradley and Joshua had the view they were protecting their mother/partner but they could have stayed on the other side of the road," he said.
"You could note the victim picked up a weapon first.
"The reason it didn't proceed on self defence was it was excessive.
"What they should have done is returned back into the home."
According to documents supplied to the court, there was an ongoing dispute between the victim's family and the offenders' family.
About 3.30pm on February 6, 2023, the victim was drunk when he got into an argument with the woman in a public street in Orange.
Bradley Blair was also present but left in his car, drove home and returned a short time later and Joshua Blair also arrived at the scene.
Bradley Blair got out of his car and he and Joshua stood in the middle of the street yelling at the victim.
The victim was standing out the front of his house yelling back.
The victim then picked up two large rocks from his garden and walked to the road and held the rocks up towards the two Blair men.
Bradley Blair then retrieved a steel pole from his car and stood beside his son.
The victim then threw one of the rocks towards Joshua Blair but he dodged it.
Bradley Blair then hit the victim in his upper left leg with the pole causing a significant injury to the victim's knee and femur bone.
While his father hit the victim with the pole, Joshua Blair also punched the victim in the head causing a cut to the victim's scalp.
The two Blair men were still yelling at the victim when police and paramedics arrived at the scene.
The victim was still on the ground when the police arrived and he appeared in a serious condition so he was taken to Orange Hospital for urgent medical care.
Joshua Blair was also searched at the scene and was found in possession of a knife with a 10 centimetre blade.
Both men admitted to assaulting the victim but said it was self defence.
Mr Manwaring said Bradley Blair returned after initially leaving "in the hope that the police might have arrived".
Magistrate David Day appeared to be conflicted when it came to sentencing the two men.
"What sort of message does this send to the community that you can whack somebody in the middle of the street, you can hospitalise them and you don't go to jail," he said.
"It's a very bad message to the community if you don't send people to full-time jail for this kind of a breach of the peace."
Mr Manwaring agreed that a message needed to be sent that "you don't take the law into your own hands" while arguing for leniency for his clients.
"The message isn't getting out there because there's still vigilantism," Mr Day responded.
However, he also conceded the prosecutor's submission was that it didn't cross the custodial threshold.
Mr Day sentenced Bradley Blair first saying he had a criminal record, including previous assault charges with the last being an assault police charge in 2014 until this.
He convicted the father and gave him a two year community correction order and 100 hours of community service for the affray.
"If it seems like I was gong to jail you, that's because I was," Mr Day told Bradley Blair one the sentence was announced.
Mr Day also convicted his son Joshua and gave him a 12-month CCO and 20 hours of community service for the affray.
For possession of the knife Mr Day convicted Joshua without further penalty saying he had a lack of other matters on his criminal record.
Mr Day said Joshua's involvement in the affray was also "lower level" but "there was still a breach of the peace".
