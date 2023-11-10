Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Father and son Joshua and Bradley Blair face Orange Local Court for affray

By Staff Reporters
November 11 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A father and son who put another man in hospital in an act of excessive self defence have been slammed for vigilantism in Orange Local Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.