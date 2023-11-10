Want to send a letter to the editor? Simply email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board needs to show some direction on the problem of inflation and throw it squarely back at the feet of the government, advising that they (RBA) have done as much as they can without destroying ordinary families that are now carrying the burden.
It would then be over to the government to play their part and cut spending; otherwise inflation will remain, the wealthy will continue to spend as they're not affected, the young without commitments will also continue to spend as they worry only about today, not tomorrow.
Meanwhile, ordinary families face the real threat of being evicted from their homes, because at the moment they are bearing the brunt of the inflation challenge that faces the "lucky country".
Following the outcome of The Voice, the National Party, who opposed the 'Yes' vote, had two options.
The first was to state how they would close 'the gap' of ALL regional and rural people in life expectancy, education and employment. The second option was to continue a race-based attack of Aboriginal people.
Sadly, the National Party appears to be continuing on an attack of Aboriginal people.
Calling for inquiries into abuse and how money is spent in the 'Aboriginal welfare industry' (as I hear my friend in the National Party call the funds spent to close the gap).
I write this because while I didn't like the proposal of The Voice as it 'felt like' it was focused on supremacy of one section of society rather than equality.
(Supremacy in that all functions of executive government were under scrutiny of one minority group) I, like so many others in the community that voted NO, still want to see equality for Aboriginal people.
I believe the actions and commentary of the National Party since the referendum demonstrate nothing but racism and should be called out.
I put it to the National Party, how do they intend to close the gap?
According to the ABC there are presently more than 100 active bushfires in NSW. Add those to the 80 active bushfires still active in Queensland and the approaching El Nino conditions, and eastern Australia could be facing a fire season almost as serious as the "Black Summer" of 2019-2020.
Every possible step must be taken to ensure that such a catastrophe cannot happen in 2023-2024.
Those unsure of what they can do should either do some research or consult their local fire and rescue service.
Lives could well depend on getting the fight right.
As Christmas begins to appear on the horizon, I'm on the lookout for Christmas cards to send to family and friends.
As well as having traditional Christmas/New Year greetings, I want cards that also feature the word "PEACE".
I'm sure that word is on most people's minds at the present time.
For many years, I've referred to war as "frightening madness", and that certainly continues to apply in the year 2023.
It was Albert Einstein who said, "peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding".
If only!
The Men's Table is a national non profit that creates community groups for men so they can meet monthly over dinner to talk about their lives.
We have close to 200 tables of 8-12 men all over Australia, including tables that have formed in Orange, Dubbo (two of them), Mudgee and Bathurst in the past months.
We have an intro dinner or entrees for Orange AND Cowra in January.
For more information, contact: eric.balinghasay@themenstable.org
Eric Balinghasay
I refer to the recent accident on Lloyds Road, Bathurst.
Regrettably, one life was lost.
I understand that the two injured people were taken to Orange Base Hospital for treatment.
Why do people have to go to Orange Base Hospital?
Is it still the case that Bathurst Base Hospital is run like a district hospital?
