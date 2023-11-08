The month of November could well be called the Month of Remembrance.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Oxford Dictionary mentions a time to recall, reminisce and bear the past in mind.
The Christian Churches have a Celebration of All Saints in November each year when we remember the men and women throughout history who have been exceptional human beings, both those canonised as saints, and all the others who have lived their lives to the full in loving God and loving their neighbours.
Following the Celebration of All Saints, we have All Souls Day when we take the time to remember all the people who have gone before us into eternity, especially those we have known and loved.
Lots of places have masses celebrated in their cemetries on this date, giving us an opportunity to remember, to forgive, to renew our belief in a life to come and to commend all the deceased to eternal rest in their heavenly home.
Coming up on 11th will be Remembrance Day when we remember the men and women who have given their lives for their country, those who came home carrying lifelong traumas and the families who survived the wars, and all those who have known and loved them.
The Ode to Remembrance reminds us that though they have gone before us, they will never be forgotten.
We can only hope and pray that wars will cease, and that the powers that be will look at ways and means of solving their differences peacefully and respectfully without resorting to violence and destruction.
The hostilities that are continuing in Ukraine, and the disasters in Israel, Palestine and Gaza are yet another example of unresolved disagreements.
Beside these three important days of November, we can also take a look at our current society, and hope that the forgotten people, the homeless, the mentally ill, the intellectually handicapped and the aged and infirm among us will be adequately remembered while they are still with us, and receive the care and support they need.
This would include having our governments make wise decisions about funding, training and facilities that have been under discussion.
Recently, the statement about closing special schools has caused much distress and heartbreak, exposing an absence of adequate understanding of exactly what this would entail.
Likewise, the withdrawal of funding for Palliative Care would appear to be equally misunderstood.
It highlights the need for informed consultation with those people who have knowledge and experience in these fields.
With the failed referendum recently, it is even more apparent that fact and fiction can sometimes become obstacle races.
So let us remember the poor, the sick the lonely, the homeless , victims of abuse and neglect, the unforgiven and the unforgiving during this month of November, and do whatever we can to lend a helping hand.
Lest We Forget.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.