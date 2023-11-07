NSW Police are on the hunt for a man would they believe could be in Orange - the only issue is they believe he might be 500 kilometres away too.
Police are after information from in an appeal to find Matthew Neil Henderson - they put the call out on November 7.
Authorities say he is known to frequent both Orange and Bega - the distance between the two areas is nearly 490 kilometres.
Police allege the 39-year-old man is wanted in relation to several alleged offences.
The alleged charges include assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and intimidation, and being in breach of an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Henderson is described by police as being of Caucasian appearance with a thin build and roughly 175 to 180 centimetres tall.
His description includes a fair complexion, with brown eyes blonde-coloured hair.
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to Henderon's whereabouts not to approach him, but to call their local police station alternatively.
The number for Orange Police Station is (02) 6363 6399, or Crime Stoppers (CS) can also be phoned on 1800 333 000; online reports to be lodged via the CS website.
