Floods

Calare MP Andrew Gee urges Federal Government to match $50m flood relief funding

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
November 8 2023 - 2:30pm
Member for Calare Andrew Gee has warned Prime Minister Anthony Albanese not to show up empty handed ahead of a looming visit to the flood-ravaged Cabonne shire.

