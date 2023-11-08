Member for Calare Andrew Gee has warned Prime Minister Anthony Albanese not to show up empty handed ahead of a looming visit to the flood-ravaged Cabonne shire.
In September, the PM indicated he would return to Eugowra to mark the 12-month anniversary of the devastating floods that wiped out much of the village, which is on the banks of the Mandagery Creek.
But Mr Gee says it's imperative Mr Albanese brings with him some much needed relief.
The NSW State Government committed $50 million towards disaster relief and support for the Central West last week, and Mr Gee says the Federal Labor Government should match that figure.
"The Prime Minister has said he will revisit our area, and he can't turn up empty handed," Mr Gee said in a statement.
"The important thing is that this support reaches residents immediately and without delay."
Mr Albanese visited Eugowra about a week after the floods last year. He was in the town for a little over an hour. Current premier, Chris Minns is yet to visit Cabonne.
In confirming the $50m was on the table for the region last week, Member for Orange Phil Donato also called on the Federal Government to match that monetary commitment, which was made following a meeting with NSW premier Chris Minns.
The funding would be to help with house raising and retrofits, allowing the incorporation of designs and materials that can withstand future flooding events, Mr Donato said.
"This funding package is a significant step forward and will help to boost the community-led recovery in our region," he said.
In the lead-up to the November 14 anniversary, the Central Western Daily has been in Eugowra throughout October to touch base with residents living in the village.
Some have detailed the battles to rebuild, while other members of the community, like Darryl Coleman and Colin Fabish, say the tight-knit nature of the Eugowra people has kept everyone going. But the lingering nature of such a rebuild ensures the events of November 14, 2022 are never far from mind.
"If another flood like that comes through again, I don't know how they'd cope," Mr Fabish said.
Mr Gee has previously hit out at the sluggish nature of the disaster response for the Eugowra, Molong and Cudal communities - all were hit hard by the monumental rain that brought about wide-spread flooding last year.
"It is an outrage and a disgrace that our storm and flood-hit residents are being treated as second-class citizens," Mr Gee told the CWD prior to the disaster relief funding.
"The delay in the roll out of disaster assistance equal to that received by communities in the Northern Rivers is unforgivable."
Mr Gee welcomed the $50 million contribution from the state government for disaster relief and support in the region. He said "this funding is long overdue and badly needed".
"It's been particularly galling to see hundreds of millions of dollars being funnelled to the Northern Rivers region while our residents got a tiny fraction of that assistance," he said.
"While the current NSW Government has been slow off the mark, during a recent visit from the NSW Minister for Emergency Services, the Hon Jihad Dib told me that he would do his best to secure funding - and he has delivered on that commitment.
"Now that the NSW State Government has finally stepped up, the Australian Government needs to deliver on the assurances that they have given me and our residents that they stand ready to assist if the NSW Government activates further joint state/federal support.
"I call on the Federal Government to honour its commitment and match this funding on the double."
