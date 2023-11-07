Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Two men in Court after pub bouncer assaulted

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
November 7 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO men who punched and spat in the face of security at a nightclub have had their day in court, with one looking at jail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.