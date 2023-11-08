When did a woman's reproductive system become a topic of conversation? Or why is speculation about a female's pregnancy status gossip?
I feel like this is something that should have been nipped in the bud years ago.
I've been married for five years and with my husband for 11, have two kids, and for some reason it's okay for some people to ask "when's it time for another?"
Before we'd had kids I was the subject of town gossip. We'd only been married a few months and yet my due date of getting pregnant was coming closer.
The tipping point for me was when a local workplace was riddled with rumors about my pregnancy status.
I don't work with the people in this place and I don't have much to do with the majority of people who work there. So, of course I haven't updated them with my conception plan.
The most upsetting part about the whole experience is the questions and rumors are started by women, people who should be sympathising with other women.
I have a group of very close girlfriends. A lot of whom have had troubles with reproduction, others who have needed time or medical help.
Despite undergoing years of tests, invasive examinations and trying natural remedies some are yet to fall and others have had a tough road to being a mum.
And yet I still hear ignorant people asking questions about their fertility or future babies.
Their answers far more eloquent than mine would be in the same situation.
It seems it's not just my friendship circle who are targeted by this intrusive question. Mega superstar Margot Robbie called out journalists who were asking when she would have a baby after her 2016 wedding.
Even the biggest celebrity in the world is telling journalists it's an inappropriate question to ask. (Just a heads up, Margot, I would never ask you that...)
Someone's fertility or pregnancy status is not a conversation topic, it's not a milestone you just jump to after getting married and it certainly isn't something for menial gossip.
Women's bodies are not for your general observation.
Think before you open your mouth to talk about pregnancy because unless the person in question brings it up first, you've probably got it wrong.
If they don't, well it's just plain none of your business.
I first wrote this column in 2018 and have since updated it to reflect my life now, in 2023.
