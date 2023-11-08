Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
The Catch Up

The status of a someone's uterus is not a conversation starter

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
November 8 2023 - 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When did a woman's reproductive system become a topic of conversation? Or why is speculation about a female's pregnancy status gossip?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.