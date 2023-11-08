Rare vinyl worth hundreds of dollars will be among 20,000 records for sale in Orange on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Jon Ordon started holding his annual Big Record and CD Sale in Orange seven years ago and is expecting a large crowd on November 11.
"It's a really busy sale," he said.
"Vinyl's definitely the big drawcard that's the majority of the sales, saying that the CDs are bang for dollar.
"There are people who still love CDs but I'd say the vinyl to CD ratio would be a five to one sort of thing.
"It's funny how vinyl has outstripped CDs."
The sale will include rare vinyl albums through to bargain buys.
"I've just sold an ACDC record for $4000 so I won't be bringing that," he said.
"I'll have some collectible ACDC records in that $200-$500 price bracket.
"They're in fairly clean condition first edition pressings.
"Also I'll have some ACDC promos, which are very collectible because there were only a few made."
There will also be collectible Beatles records and he's just picked up a large Beatles collection and prices will range from $20 up to hundreds of dollars each for the collectible ones.
"There's definitely affordable records that I'll be bringing, not all records are worth $100 plus, there's got to be something special about them to be worth that.
"Generally a good clean records, a rock/pop record is $10 and up."
However, he said not all records have much value.
"The community radio station at Forbes I acquired all their records during COVID and I donated 90 per cent of them to the Orange tip shop, there must have been 5000 records I dropped off there," he said.
"I couldn't do a thing with them, they were too marked and they were the wrong style, they were all donations and I could only use a small percentage of them ... a good chunk of the ones I kept were just clearance records, you know bargain bin."
He said a lot of people have lost interest in CDs amidst the rise in music streaming services but sales have been picking up more recently.
"A lot of people are going, 'I don't need CDs,they take up space' and are just dumping them by the truckload the same way it happened in the early 1990s when I first started my shop," Mr Ordon said.
"In 1991 people were dumping records by the truck load, op shops were just getting donation after donation, there were people dollaring them in at garage sales, chucking them out at tips.
"The same thing happening with CDs however there are people realising they are like the vinyl, you get the linear notes, you get all the information, you get the physical product.
Vinyl's definitely the big drawcard that's the majority of the sales, saying that the CDs are bang for dollar.- Jon Ordon
"If you have a decent CD system it actually sounds better than streaming."
He said we're still in a period where people are dumping CDs and it's "killed the price a bit" but doesn't believe it's all over just yet.
"I think CDs will come back in the next five to 10 years," Mr Orden said.
"It's a buyers market at the moment but in five to 10 years time it might be the other way around with so many of them getting destroyed or just thrown out.
"They already are starting to come back, there's definitely been a lot more interest in CDs."
A similar thing happened with vinyl.
"That goes into another realm," Mr Orden said.
"People can spend half a million dollars on a turntable, there is a real elitist thing for vinyl records.
"There are super wealthy buyers who will spend an insane amount of money on sound systems to extract the best sound out of their record.
"I've got friends who have got systems like that and you sit down in their special music room and you think you're watching live music it's that clear."
However, he said a normal system still has a warm sound.
"It's still better than the digital sound," he said.
He also knows people who have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a CD system.
"You've got the speakers and the amp and that and they have an amazing sound but I'd still say the vinyl is better. It will always be better."
The sale will be held from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, November 11 at the Orange CWA Hall in Robertson Park.
Mr Ordon said people can also bring records to be appraised for sale.
"Not every record is collectible, some styles are hot and other ones are dead," he said.
"I'm happy to buy records if people want to bring them in."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.