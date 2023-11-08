It was a busy weekend in November, 2014 when then Central Western Daily photographers Steve Gosch and Mark Logan took pictures.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
On the Friday night Steve went to a TAFE art exhibit, the Cornerstone Gallery exhibition opening, Orange High School's 60-year reunion and Madi Gillette's 18th birthday party.
Also making news: 'Multiple' snakes unusual as higher call-outs keep slithering in
On the Saturday, Mark went to the Canobolas Motorcycle Club presentation evening, a NSW Ambulance Service farewell, campdrafting at teh Showground, the band night at the CWA Hall, Girls Night at the Ambassador Inn and the Daroo Awards.
Are you looking for something a bit more recent? Maybe you want to see last weekends Out and About galleries? You can check them, and other galleries here.
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.