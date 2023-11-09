Where elegance meets serenity

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday November 10: 'Ellaroo' 1187 Millthorpe Road, Millthorpe:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 'Ellaroo', or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Nestled amidst five acres of verdant splendor in the heart of the picturesque Millthorpe, 'Ellaroo' stands as a testament to timeless elegance and country charm. Built in 2000, this luxurious property has recently undergone a meticulous renovation, transforming it into a haven of sophistication and tranquility. Listing agent, Pat Cutcliffe, said that 'Ellaroo' wasn't just a residence, it was a lifestyle choice. "Homes that are meticulously crafted with distinctive features and individuality not only offer a comfortable living space but also serve as wise investments.
"In the ever-changing property market, these quality built homes stand out and maintain their value as their uniqueness and character not only capture the attention of potential buyers but also create a sense of enduring appeal," he said. "Consequently, these homes become resilient assets, holding their price even during fluctuations, making them a secure choice for homeowners and investors alike."
The moment you step onto this property, you're greeted by the embrace of meticulously manicured gardens, a testament to nature's beauty. Inside the home, one of the defining features of 'Ellaroo' is its seamless blend of classic modern design and refined elegance. With its north-facing orientation, the home is bathed in natural light and offers sweeping 360-degree views of the rolling green countryside.
The property comprises an open-plan kitchen, dining area, a charming conservatory, and a cosy living room that effortlessly adapt to your daily rhythm. With six bedrooms and three bathrooms, all equipped with the luxury of underfloor heating, 'Ellaroo' is designed to cater to your every need.
The heart of this home is undoubtedly the kitchen which is a true masterpiece crafted from redgum and stone. It serves as the focal point of family life, and with patios providing perfect spots for outdoor relaxation, the home is an entertainers delight.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, 'Ellaroo' offers a host of practical features designed to enhance your everyday living experience from ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling to solid timber Brushbox floorboards and Travertine tiles, through to town water connection and a 95,000 litre underground concrete rainwater tank for water security.
