Where elegance meets serenity

Nestled amidst five acres of verdant splendor in the heart of the picturesque Millthorpe, 'Ellaroo' stands as a testament to timeless elegance and country charm. Built in 2000, this luxurious property has recently undergone a meticulous renovation, transforming it into a haven of sophistication and tranquility. Listing agent, Pat Cutcliffe, said that 'Ellaroo' wasn't just a residence, it was a lifestyle choice. "Homes that are meticulously crafted with distinctive features and individuality not only offer a comfortable living space but also serve as wise investments.

