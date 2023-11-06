Central Western Daily
Charlie Reid, 29, found guilty after pulling a meat cleaver on police

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 6 2023 - 8:00pm
Police have walked away unscathed after a woman pulled out a meat cleaver while being arrested in Narromine, a court has heard.

