Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Accused killer Eric James Forrest will appear in Dubbo Court again in January

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 6 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of murdering a convicted child killer on a rural property in the central west will remain in custody after being refused bail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.