Early birthday gifts don't come much better than the one Donna Prescott gave to herself.
For three decades, Mrs Prescott worked at PRP Diagnostic Imaging, with the most recent 10 coming in Orange.
But on Friday, November 3, she officially retired.
While this occasion would be reason to celebrate regardless, it just so happened to come the day before her 59th birthday.
"I've been very happy, but also very sad. It's been mixed emotions," she said of her final few days of employment.
"I'm happy to be leaving work, but sorry to be leaving all the wonderful colleagues. The comradery and working as a team is what I'll miss most."
It was a decade ago when Mrs Prescott swapped the "way too busy" south coast for life in Orange.
The tree change proved the perfect decision with she and husband Gary now adamant they will "never move back."
Having always wanted to work in the world of healthcare, it was during year 10 work experience at Wollongong Hospital when she settled on a career path.
"You did one day in each department and of them all, medical imaging was the most interesting to me," she said.
Straight out of high school she began training, first as a radiographer and later on as a sonographer.
It was the later which she would do exclusively do for the final 15 years of her career.
With her daughter having already made the move to Orange to also work at PRP, Mrs Prescott successfully requested a transfer to the Colour City.
Asked if there were many differences between patients in the Central West compared to the south coast, Mrs Prescott noted how "everyone here is wonderful".
"People are so accommodating and understanding," she said.
"Some of our patients have to travel four or five hours to come into Orange to get the specialist services and it was wonderful meeting them all."
Mrs Prescott pointed to farmers as a particular group she always enjoyed coming across.
"Any time you'd mention that it might be a bit uncomfortable or whatever, you'll get a response like 'I work on the land, it's fine'," she said.
"They don't mind travelling four hours to come to an appointment, whereas in Sydney or the coast, if they had to drive ten minutes it was an inconvenience for them."
Following a celebration alongside friends and family, Mrs Prescott described her 41-year career as "wonderful."
