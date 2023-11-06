Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Australia has backed the "dedicated" community consultation process undertaken during the massive Kerrs Creek Wind Farm proposal in the wake of major concerns raised by Cabonne residents.
While those opposing the project say differently, the business confirms it has maintained "trusting relationships" to address concerns during the community engagement stages.
The company responded to a second set of questions put forward by the Central Western Daily on Monday, October 30.
Residents and landowners say engagement from RES has not involved clear answers to their questions, including claims of delayed - or nil - responses from the company.
The energy company denies this is the case, with information provided by RES to the CWD outlining adequate engagement.
A RES contact says communication from a "dedicated" team of specialist staff has been "early and ongoing" for the past two years - marking several modes of contact between the company and those on the ground locally.
"RES recognises the importance of early and ongoing community and stakeholder participation throughout a project's life cycle and aims to build trusting relationships between the project team, the community and broader region," the response from RES read.
The scoping report provides technical details on issues such as visual amenity, transport, noise, and ecology.- RES Australia responds to questions from the media.
"To date, the engagement methods used ... include unaddressed mail-outs with project updates, addressed letters, website updates, SMS updates, one-on-one meetings, phone calls, email and three community drop-in information sessions.
"RES tailors our engagement according to individual stakeholder groups' needs and preferences, the type of information being conveyed, and the level of feedback required."
One resident says the company had confirmed the "majority of power will go to major cities".
In a bid to have engagement and surrounding project concerns raised via the media, this claim was pitched to RES, with the response being:
The project will generate electricity which will be exported to the National Electricity Market (NEM). The NEM is a wholesale electricity market in which generators sell electricity and retailers buy it to on-sell to consumers. This is only electricity market for energy supply (from renewables and fossil fuel generation) along the eastern seaboard.- RES Australia response to question surrounding claims to providing major cities with power.
In a report published by global information analytics company, Elsevier, this research flagged how wind farms in China were showing a "significant decrease" in surface moisture, drying out soil by up to 4.4 per cent.
RES says it is "not aware of any studies that have identified impacts on soil moisture in an Australian context".
The company says dried out soil has not been an issue raised by the state government "as part of their initial advice on this project's scoping report" or on any other wind energy project.
"The Kerrs Creek project is subject to a rigorous planning and environmental assessment process," RES wrote.
"The scoping report provides technical details on issues such as visual amenity, transport, noise, and ecology."
The response went on to mark the project reaching "an important milestone" in lodging this document with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
Flagging its issuing of Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEAR's) papers, RES directed those interested to access the online document via the state's Major Projects Planning Portal.
Concerned landowners also claim the project's decisions are "being made based on financial gain and financial gain alone".
The fund will provide ongoing funding to support local community groups over the life of the project.- RES Australia says the wind farm 'will commit to establishing a community fund once the project is operational'.
RES outlined the proposal's multi-million dollar outlay, including a "community fund" to be launched at the project's close.
"The Kerrs Creek Wind Farm project involves an estimated investment of around $700 million and is anticipated to contribute around 300 direct jobs during the construction period, with around 10 full-time staff employed throughout the project's ongoing operation," RES said.
"The Kerrs Creek Wind Farm will commit to establishing a community fund once the project is operational. The fund will provide ongoing funding to support local community groups over the life of the project.
"As the project progresses through the planning and environmental assessment process, input will be sought from the community to inform and shape how the fund should be implemented."
RES says it is "committed to giving back to regional communities that host its renewable energy projects".
This included noting its "proven track record in stimulating economic benefits and employment opportunities" within rural communities where its projects are installed.
The company also added how the wind farm will carry noteworthy advantages to counteract greenhouse gases.
"There will be significant environmental benefits, with the project estimated to offset more than 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions," RES wrote, "and produce enough renewable energy to supply up to 300,000 households with energy."
The location of the thousands of homes to receive power remains unknown.
