Face-to-face contact between residents plays a key role in flood-recovery, but these neighbours say people remain mentally rattled in Eugowra.
During the short time they've lived side-by-side on North Street, Darryl Coleman and Colin Fabish have forged a quick and tight bond.
In the midst of the November 14 deluge's one-year anniversary, the duo share their thoughts on where they feel the community stands since floodwater ripped it apart.
"If another flood like that comes through again, I don't know how they'd cope," Mr Fabish said.
"I think it might break quite a few people, because quite a few people are hanging on now, mentally."
They describe some seemingly steady moments in town when morale is high.
But in terms of residents psychologically coping on the whole, Mr Coleman says the battles remain lively for many and are real.
"So many people in town were affected," he said.
"If you get them aside and start talking, the conversations come out. It all comes up, and when you hear their story and how they suffered, it's still top of the list when you get a few people together.
"There's trauma everywhere."
Mr Coleman spoke of one resident, who he says has a ladder leaning against the back of his house.
He says the man's children "still won't go to bed" without the escape-related item being there for fear of another inland tsunami leaving them trapped.
But there's not a whole lot outside of what residents are already doing - or have done in the past - to mitigate their homes from huge amounts of rain.
"We're one of the first houses in town to get flooded, so we've got everything generally built up downstairs to the height that saves or lifts them out of flood reach, but this flood was double that," Mr Coleman said.
"But we can''t prepare for a flood like this again, it was just too big and too powerful, and one of the other things I scratch my head about is these pods."
While the mobile pod homes are a temporary fix, their maximum loan was outlined by the NSW Reconstruction Authority for up to two years.
Next Tuesday will mark the halfway mark for this lifespan.
But several handfuls of residents still wait for their gutted homes to either be rebuilt, or demolished completely to start again.
"People don't have a bankroll to back the house and I don't know if there's enough time," Mr Coleman said.
"Two years and then they're going to take [the pod] away? What's going to happen with that? Are people going to be left high and dry and struggling?
"It takes big money to rebuild houses and the houses are fairly cheap here, but to rebuild them is the same as anywhere else; the cost of materials is the same and the world's gone up in price."
Regarding flood preparedness, Mr Fabish says the town's hopes are riding on state and federal agencies to keep their promises.
If another deluge like it happened again, he'll be "walking away".
But the list of future support included better water monitoring and warnings to alert residents as unexpected water levels rise.
It also included insurance companies "doing right by" the community, builders committing and sticking to build times, along with telecommunications companies improving regional connectivity.
"Throwing the money at us isn't going to fix it," Mr Fabish said, "and we need service professionals and tradesmen who haven't over-committed themselves.
"As long as all of the government agencies have done what they've said they're going to before the next flood, like putting in more remote water monitoring.
"If the unexpected levels go up, then we've got time to get a warning, but 85 per cent of people in town still don't have internet and phone service right now."
