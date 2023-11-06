Need to know where to watch the race that stops the nation on Tuesday? Here's our what's on in Orange this Melbourne Cup Day cheat sheet!
You can book a Cup Day Package for just $80 per person. Your ticket will get you finger food and some drinks between 12pm and 4pm. Dress to impress for a spectacular day of racing. Also included is the Ophir Hotel courtesy bus. Book here.
Celebrate the Melbourne Cup in the brand new Hotel Canobolas courtyard and beer garden. Tickets are $85 and include a three hour food and beverage package featuring roaming snacks and a selection of delicious pizzas. The event is from midday to 3pm. Bookings via info@hotelcanobolas.com
If you're chasing something a little bit more formal for your Cup Day celebrations, Duntryleague is the place to go. For $95 you will enjoy a charcuterie plate followed by a two course set menu. Prizes and sweeps throughout the afternoon, entertainment by AndyO. Starting at midday. Get more details here.
Grab your racing frock and surround yourself at friends at the Robin Hood Hotel on Tuesday. Watch the Cup live and loud on the big screen as the Robin Hood turns up the excitement.
The Greenhouse for Melbourne Cup is becoming a stalwart of for Cup celebrations in Orange. Enjoy your race day with a three-course menu, See Saw arrival bubbles, four hour drinks package, live music from Robbie Mortimer, exclusive big screen access and more. Or if you want to run a fast and loose afternoon, the restaurant and lawn are open to all. Get your booking here.
Enjoy Cup Day in Molong. For just $69 you can enjoy a grazing platter, lucky door prize, beer or wine on arrival, prizes for best dressed, prizes for best hat, sweepstake entry, mystery trifecta ticket and more. The event kicks off at 11am. Can add a three hour drinks package if that's your vibe!
