Roughly 10 kilometres east of Orange sits a historic winery and a new trophy that has been whisked straight to its poolroom.
Holding memories to sprawl right back to the 18th and 19th centuries, Mayfield Vineyard was recently acquired by the Eastham family in 2021.
A property boasting 91 hectares, the brand's 2022 Mayfield 'Block 14' Chardonnay has just picked up a big Victorian trophy, winning Best NSW/ACT Chardonnay at the prestigious 2023 Melbourne Royal Wine Awards.
"We are absolutely thrilled with this result," Mayfield's viticulturist and vineyard co-owner, Charles Simons said.
"We made these limited release 'premier' wines with a focus on highlighting the region and individual blocks on our vineyard [and] Block 14 sits on quartz-filled soil, which has considerably less moisture than our other blocks."
Weaving deep within the stone cracks, the grape's roots are able to access water and unique minerals to thrive.
A heavy focus since buying the vineyard, the Mayfield crew has been relentlessly building on calibre across all three of its premier Chardonnay wines.
"We knew when we purchased the vineyard that it was special, and results like this are a lovely endorsement of its quality," Mr Simons said.
"It's still early days with our guardianship of the vineyard, so to win a trophy at the Melbourne Royal Wine Show far exceeds our expectations.
"The Orange region is also a stunning place to grow chardonnay and I believe these results help showcase what the winegrowers here are achieving."
Fermented with 100 per cent grape solids with only minor levels of juice-fining, the grapes from Mayfield's Block 14 have proven their worth at 65 dollars an award-winning bottle.
Transferred to a combination of new and older French oak puncheons and hogsheads, the wine-making process also used Gillet barrels from Burgundy.
Amplifying the process of yeast contact, regular lees stirring developed the chardonnay's complexity and texture before fermentation was finished in-barrel.
"50 per cent malolactic fermentation [a process used to reduce acidity] was encouraged to complement the stunning purity of this single Block wine," Mr Simons said.
Distributed by QED Artisan Wine Merchants and sold direct from the winery, today's achievements are a reflection of both hard work and history.
It was the Thomas family to purchase the property back in 1998 and plant its first vineyard before the Eastham's acquired it two years ago, later ploughing additional labour and love into the land.
It's a wine that will grow in complexity with ten plus years in the cellar, and we're looking forward to seeing how it develops.- Mayfield Vineyard's viticulturist and co-owner, Charles Simons on award-winning 2022 Mayfield 'Block 14' Chardonnay.
The Eastham family later obtained the adjoining vineyard, reuniting the space with the original Mayfield property.
Visitors come from far and wide to experience Mayfield's unique accommodation and cellar doors, with the historic land also used for country-set weddings and various functions.
For more information, head online to the Mayfield Vineyard website.
