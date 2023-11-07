Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Business
Watch

Orange's Mayfield Vineyard wins Best NSW/ACT Chardonnay in 2023 Melbourne Royal Wine Awards

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
November 7 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Roughly 10 kilometres east of Orange sits a historic winery and a new trophy that has been whisked straight to its poolroom.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.