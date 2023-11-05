Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Our People

Orange cricketers Montana Griffith, Ellen Dolbel and Eloise Fairley play for Western Outlaws

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 6 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Montana Griffith says she exceeded her own expectations for Western Outlaws in their promising Plan B Country Bash campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.