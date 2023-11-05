Montana Griffith says she exceeded her own expectations for Western Outlaws in their promising Plan B Country Bash campaign.
Griffith, Eloise Fairley and Ellen Dolbel made up the Orange contingent in the Outlaws squad competing in the T20 tournament in Goulburn and Crookwell on November 3-4.
Former Orange player Kira Churchland also played for the Outlaws.
Western fell just short of a grand final appearance, finishing second in their pool and winning two out of three matches.
Griffith said she was pleased with her own performance, which included a standout 2-7 in the final game against Southern Spirit.
"I was happy with my performance with both bat and ball," she said.
"Especially in the first game, I was bowling to a really, really good batter.
"My performance with the bat was better than I expected, coming in at nine and scoring 12 which was the equal top score in the second game and coming in at five in the second and getting 14 in the final match.
"With the ball I feel I bowled really well, picking up 2-7 off three overs in the last game. I just need to work on my batting and scoring quicker in T20s."
Outlaws got off to a good start, beating Illawarra Flames in the first match after chasing down a target of 111 in just under 17 overs.
They hit a speed bump against eventual grand finalists Riverina Bullets, being bowled out for 81 before finishing on a high courtesy of a tough win against Spirit.
Griffith said she was impressed with her longtime teammate Dolbel playing injured and said Fairley had a bright future despite not getting much game time.
"Ellen batted and fielded really well considering she had a sore quad," she said.
"I've been representing Western and playing alongside Ellen for a while now.
"She's a good asset to the team, very aware in the field and it just feels like a normal game playing alongside her.
"Eloise is relatively new but it's been really good seeing her improve with every game she plays."
Newcastle Blasters will face Riverina Bullets in the final at Cricket Central in Homebush on November 19.
