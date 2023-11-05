Orange's biggest plant sale has been locked in for this year with thousands of "amazing" pots.
About 9000 native and exotic plants will be on sale this weekend at the Orange Botanic Gardens.
"It's certainly the biggest plant sale," President of Friends of the Botanic Gardens John Milla said.
"We've got a good array ... lots of eucalypts, wattles, and natives unique to [Ghannabulla Mount Canobolas]."
Prices start from about $3. All profits go to the Friends of the Botanic Gardens group.
The sale is open 8.30am to 3pm on November 11, and 8.30am to 1pm on November 12.
No bookings required.
