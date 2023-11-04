Don't be a tosser this fire season

It was about a week ago I was driving down Woodward Street. There's a fairly wide median strip which doubles as a traffic buffer and home to a few trees and some bark-like mulch.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
On this occasion, that mulch was on fire.
Presumably, someone driving the other way had thrown a cigarette butt out the window and the dry nature of the median strip at that point in the day meant it began to smoulder pretty quickly.
Luckily, it was able to be extinguished pretty quickly.
But it showed how easily, and how much potential damage, a little old cigarette butt can go up in flames.
This week, we were dealt a pretty sobering warning from Canobolas Zone Rural Fire Service district manager Brett Bowden.
He's had RFS volunteers in Cowra, Tenterfield and at different points in the region's north at Cooks Gap to help battle several fires that have been, at points, of genuine concern.
"We are already seeing the impact of this fire season in the north of the state. Four homes lost overnight, two firefighters in hospital," Mr Bowden said this week.
"That weather will come to the Central West."
Given that, it seems almost outrageous we still have situations where motorists are throwing cigarette butts out of windows.
It's also alarming NSW Police are now investigating the cause of the fires at Cooks Gap this week. There's reason to believe the fires, fire in total, may have been deliberately lit.
A welcome 13mm was recorded in Orange on Saturday.
That rain marked the first meaningful falls in the region since October 5 - just under a month ago.
You don't need to be Tim Bailey to know it's getting drier and drier. Go outside, look out the window, check out the countryside next time you go for a drive. That green tinge we've been so used to for the last few years is now slowly disappearing.
And that trend is forecast to continue.
The fire warnings have been coming think and fast for most of 2023. Those who are on the frontline have been concerned the conditions this summer will result in a horror fire season.
Fingers crossed the predictions are off the mark.
But if the last week is anything to go by our RFS volunteers across the Central West are in for a busy season.
Let's not make things worse by flicking butts out of windows.
Nick McGrath, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.