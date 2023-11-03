Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Yuki the koala was found at Blake Moon's doorstep near Rockley

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
November 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE MORNING of October 19 started like any other for Blake Moon and his partner - they woke up, they took their dogs outside, and welcomed the day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.