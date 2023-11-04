Feral pigs were introduced in the 1700s as domestic livestock.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Escapees established themselves in the wild. Since then, the feral pig population has risen to an estimated 13 million.
They are to be found in such diverse environments as wetlands, watercourses and floodplains, alpine regions, tropical forests and a variety of range land and rural habitats.
As well as doing damage to agriculture, feral pigs have a significant impact on Australia's natural environment.
They cause native habitat destruction through ground disturbance, problematic sedimentation, and water pollution through wallowing and rooting for food.
They compete with native wildlife for resources and habitat, also preying on some native species.
Land managers have been waging war on feral pigs for many decades.
The methods they have been employing include poisoning, trapping, exclusion fencing and ground and aerial shooting.
These methods have proven effective in the short term but are compromised if not employed on a long term basis and in a coordinated fashion.
Feral pigs are prolific breeders, especially if conditions are favourable.
Australia's recent years of high rainfall have seen a return to favourable conditions for feral pigs resulting in a population explosion of the species.
In response to this, a National Feral Pig Action Plan has been developed.
The aim of the plan is to provide a coordinated national plan supporting long term location specific strategies for the reduction of feral pig numbers.
The aim of the plan is "the delivery of effective, coordinated and humane best practices to manage feral pig populations".
The plan intends to do this by providing resources to effectively coordinate actions by private and public land managers through well managed coordinated actions in the form of private and public land management programmes..
Feral pigs have been a problem on Gaanah-Bula/Mount Canobolas State Conservation Area for many years.
Their activities have been responsible major soil disturbance throughout the park, impacting on native wildlife habitat and soil stability as well as affecting the habitat of native plant species, such as that of native orchids which occur on the mountain.
It is anticipated that National Parks, the adjoining private landowners and State Forestry which manages the adjacent pine forest will be coordinating to implement the plan to manage the feral pig problem in the Gaanah-Bula State Conservation Area, the pine forest and local privately owned land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.