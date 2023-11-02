In his own words, Russell Martin was 'driving like a learner' every time he got behind the wheel.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
He was full of anxiety and struggled to figure out what to do next.
Having yet to hit retirement age, he didn't know what had caused this sudden decline.
But it was the events that occurred during an overseas holiday right around his 60th birthday which saw a lightbulb go off in his head.
"I kept tripping over steps and knocking things over," he said.
"The first thing I was going to do when I came back to Orange was get my glasses checked."
And that's exactly what Mr Martin did.
But when the optometrist gave him and his glasses the all clear, he started to worry.
He visited a doctor and 12 months later at the age of 61, was officially diagnosed with a form of Alzheimer's disease called Posterior Cortical Atrophy (PCA).
"It was a brutal diagnosis, but it was a relief," he said.
"I knew something was wrong, but you can't put your finger on it.
"The best thing about (a diagnosis) is you can understand what's going on. Prior to that you just think you're not right."
The life-changing issue was made that much harder by the Covid pandemic, which meant he could not attend any support groups in person.
On top of the myriad of issues that come with having dementia, Mr Martin's PCA means he is also legally blind.
"I get all the support in the world because Orange is a great town, but I have a cane and everyone knows what a cane means," said.
"When you haven't got my form of dementia, you're just another person. You do funny things, silly things and people roll their eyes."
It's that need for support which Mr Martin felt was missing from town.
But with a peer support group for those living with dementia and cognitive changes starting up in Orange, Mr Martin and others will have a place to share their experiences.
Orange City Council's services policy committee chairperson, Cr Mel McDonell said the new Orange Community Dementia Alliance found there were few peer support options for people with dementia.
"While there is respite and support out there for carers, it is just as important for people living with dementia and cognitive changes to be able talk about their experiences with people who know first hand what they're going through," she said.
The Alliance is made up of representatives from 17 service providers, including Orange City Council, who want to offer practical support to help people live well every day.
Mr Martin hopes this group can change peoples' lives.
"One of the biggest challenges with dementia is keeping yourself engaged with the community," he added.
"People with dementia don't tell people they have dementia. One of the hardest things to do is ask for help."
The peer support group will meet at 10am on Friday, November 3 at the Seniors Village Hub, Nguluway Ngurang, 77 Kite Street. The group will meet on the first Friday of the month thereafter, except in January.
For more information, contact 6393 8600.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.