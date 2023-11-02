The fruit is being cut and the piles of eggs, bacon and snags are being readied as an "army" of volunteers prepares to put on an "amazing" event.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Parents and kids from all over NSW will descend on the Sir Jack Brabham softball diamonds on November 4-5 for the under 12s state championships.
Orange District Softball Association (ODSA) will field teams in both the boys/mixed and girls' divisions.
ODSA president Darren Keed said a throng of volunteers had put in countless hours to deliver a carnival to remember.
"Everyone has come together and we've all worked very hard to ensure that Orange and our association puts on an amazing carnival for everyone to enjoy," he said.
"We'll have bacon and egg rolls right from the beginning and from Friday we'll have people heading out there to cut up fruit.
"We have an army of volunteers to cut fruit, make sandwiches and get it all ready to make sure we cater for everyone travelling to Orange.
"They [state carnivals] come around few and far between."
While people have been working hard off the field, Keed said there wasn't much needing to be done on the actual diamonds.
"We are a little bit spoiled in that respect," he said.
"Our diamonds are pretty much bang-on from the start of the season. We'll also have some diamonds going near the cricket ovals.
"They come to Orange and see our diamonds and go 'hooley dooley', you guys have a great thing going out here. We really do, it's a bit of a secret.
"They can't believe the facilities we have out here, they are second to none bar Blacktown."
Both Orange teams have been training for two months in preparation for their home championship campaigns.
Girls players Isla and Lucy, both 10, represented Orange last year.
Isla plays in the outfield and said the crowds could expect to see a good show from the girls.
"The boys always think they are pretty strong but the girls are strong as well," she said.
"You need to be a fast runner [in outfield] or the ball will go behind you ... and (the aim is) to try to throw it as soon as possible."
Teammate Lucy, who plays short-stop and first base, said she had been practising to face the "very good" Sydney associations.
"You need a long arm to be able to field the ball properly to get in a good throw to get them out," she said.
"The Sydney teams are very good so we are preparing for that but we are a pretty good team as well."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.